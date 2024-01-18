DPS: Hidalgo teen dies in crash, believed to be involved in human smuggling

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a one-vehicle crash that killed a Hidalgo teen.

The accident happened Wednesday night on FM 494 south of FM 1016 near Granjeno.

DPS said preliminary investigation revealed the driver, identified as 16-year-old Hugo Andres Sifuentes, of a 2014 Ford Taurus failed to maintain speed while entering a curve, causing it to veer off the roadway and crash into a parked trailer.

The trailer was unoccupied, but the Taurus was occupied by Sifuentes and two other passengers.

DPS said both passengers were in critical condition and transported to McAllen Medical Hospital. Sifuentes died at the scene from his injuries.

DPS said they believe Sifuentes was involved in human smuggling. The crash remains under investigation.