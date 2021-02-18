DPS identifies 16-year-old girl struck, killed in auto-pedestrian crash in Weslaco

The Texas Department of Public Safety on Wednesday identified the 16-year-old girl killed in an auto-pedestrian crash Tuesday evening.

Mercedes resident Zitlali Diaz died after being struck by a vehicle while walking on the westbound lane on Mile 10 North in Weslaco, according to a news release from DPS.

A red Ford Mustang – driven by a male driver and female passenger - was traveling west on Mile 10 North when it struck Diaz. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to DPS.

The driver of the Ford vehicle stopped at the scene, according to the release. DPS says at the time of the crash, the area was dark with no light visibility or improved shoulders along the roadway.

DPS Troopers continue to investigate the incident.

Editor's note: This story was updated Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 12:27 p.m.