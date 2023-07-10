DPS investigates deadly one-vehicle crash north of Palmview

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Sunday morning.

At around 5:45 a.m. DPS was dispatched to FM 2221 east of Bentsen Palm Road north of Palmview, according to the news release.

Preliminary investigation revealed a white Acura was traveling westbound when the driver, identified as 22-year-old Rodrigo Rodriguez-Garcia, lost control of the vehicle, causing it to go airborne and veer into a ditch where it rolled over several times, according to the release.

Garcia was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was partially ejected; he succumbed to his injuries at the scene, according to the release.

DPS continues to investigate the crash, but further investigation "concluded alcohol was a contributing factor," according to the release.