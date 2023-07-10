DPS investigates deadly one-vehicle crash north of Palmview
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Sunday morning.
At around 5:45 a.m. DPS was dispatched to FM 2221 east of Bentsen Palm Road north of Palmview, according to the news release.
Preliminary investigation revealed a white Acura was traveling westbound when the driver, identified as 22-year-old Rodrigo Rodriguez-Garcia, lost control of the vehicle, causing it to go airborne and veer into a ditch where it rolled over several times, according to the release.
Garcia was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was partially ejected; he succumbed to his injuries at the scene, according to the release.
DPS continues to investigate the crash, but further investigation "concluded alcohol was a contributing factor," according to the release.
More News
Sports Video
-
Two Palmview Teams Headed to 4U Pony South Zone World Series
-
Rockets re-sign Hudgins, Days to Two-Way contracts
-
Local track club helps next generation of valley runners
-
Blind Tennis Player from the Valley to Represent U.S. at IBSA World...
-
Four UTRGV Track and Field Freshman Preparing for U-20 Championships