DPS investigating after San Perlita woman killed in one-vehicle crash

The Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of 72-year-old Juanita Rodriguez.

The accident occurred northeast of Raymondville along State Highway 186 and Garcia Road at about 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to DPS.

A preliminary investigation shows Rodriguez was traveling east on SH186 when she veered across the westbound lanes and struck a ditch, causing her white Ford F250 to flip over.

Rodriguez succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.