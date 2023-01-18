DPS investigating after San Perlita woman killed in one-vehicle crash
The Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of 72-year-old Juanita Rodriguez.
The accident occurred northeast of Raymondville along State Highway 186 and Garcia Road at about 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to DPS.
A preliminary investigation shows Rodriguez was traveling east on SH186 when she veered across the westbound lanes and struck a ditch, causing her white Ford F250 to flip over.
Rodriguez succumbed to her injuries at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
