DPS Investigating Crash Involving Los Fresnos CISD School Bus

UPDATE (11/1): Los Fresnos CISD is down one bus following Wednesday's crash.

It happened at the intersection of Siesta Lane and FM 510.

Investigators say the driver of the pickup truck was cited for ramming into the left side of the bus as it turned left.

A spokesperson says they're waiting for an estimate on the cost of the damages.

-----

LOS FRESNOS – Department of Public Safety troopers are at the scene of a crash involving a school bus.

The accident happened on FM 510 and Siesta Lane Wednesday afternoon outside Los Fresnos city limits.

DPS says 28 students were on board a Los Fresnos CISD school bus when it collided with a maroon truck.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.