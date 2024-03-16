x

DPS investigating fatal crash east of Edinburg

Saturday, March 16 2024
One person died in a Saturday evening crash east of Edinburg, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS responded to the crash near the intersection of Monte Cristo and Tower roads Saturday at around 6:41 p.m., according to department spokeswoman Sgt. Maria Hernandez.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

