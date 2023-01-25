DPS investigating fatal crash near Edcouch

This story has been updated throughout.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed three people north of Edcouch, according to a news release.

The crash occurred Wednesday at 2:04 p.m. on FM 1015 and FM 1925 when a white Chevrolet Silverado traveling east-northeast on FM 1015 failed to yield the right of way to a tractor trailer traveling west-southwest on FM 1015 and crashed into the trailer, DPS stated in the news release.

The three passengers of the Chevrolet succumbed to their injuries at the scene, while the unidentified female driver of the vehicle was hospitalized.

The driver of the trailer was not injured, but was hospitalized due to company procedures.

The release of the victim’s identities is pending notification of next of kin.