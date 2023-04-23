DPS investigating fatal one-vehicle crash in Edinburg

Courtesy of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a one-vehicle crash that killed one person early Sunday morning.

The crash occurred on Seminary Road north of FM 1925 in Edinburg. Preliminary investigation revealed a blue Jeep Wrangler, driven by 21-year-old Aleena Karissa Belmontes, was traveling north on Seminary Road at a high rate of speed, according to a news release.

The Jeep drove off the roadway to the right and overcorrected to the left, then it veered to the northbound lane and overcorrected to the right. The Jeep then went on a left skid, struck a tree and rolled over to its passenger side, according to the release.

Belmontes, of Roma, died from her injuries at the scene.