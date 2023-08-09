DPS: Large group of migrants at Gateway International Bridge causes 10-hour closure

A large group of migrants who tried rushing through the Gateway International Bridge late Monday night led to a 10-hour closure of the port of entry, according to a spokesman with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS spokesman Lt. Chris Olivarez shared images on social media showing the group of migrants at the bridge.

Traffic had to be re-rerouted to other ports of entry during the closure. The bridge reopened late Tuesday morning.

“It was a situation that obviously we would prefer to not occur,” Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. said. “Many of these migrants are waiting for their appointments that they've scheduled under the CBP One app because we want them crossing and doing it the legal way.”

This is the fourth time since April 2023 that the bridge closed due to a rush of migrants.