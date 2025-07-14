DPS: Man dies after he was ejected from a vehicle in crash near Edinburg

A 65-year-old man from Hargill died Saturday following a one-vehicle crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash occurred Saturday at around 3:59 p.m. on FM 2812 west of Brushline Road north of Edinburg, according to a news release.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2006 Toyota Tundra — occupied by the unidentified female driver and her passenger — lost control for unknown reasons and veered off the roadway.

The car struck a concrete fence and a light pole, DPS said.

The passenger — identified as Jose A. Reyna — was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle in the crash.

Both individuals were hospitalized, where Reyna died.

DPS continues to investigate the crash.