DPS: Man dies after he was ejected from a vehicle in crash near Edinburg
A 65-year-old man from Hargill died Saturday following a one-vehicle crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The crash occurred Saturday at around 3:59 p.m. on FM 2812 west of Brushline Road north of Edinburg, according to a news release.
A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2006 Toyota Tundra — occupied by the unidentified female driver and her passenger — lost control for unknown reasons and veered off the roadway.
The car struck a concrete fence and a light pole, DPS said.
The passenger — identified as Jose A. Reyna — was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle in the crash.
Both individuals were hospitalized, where Reyna died.
DPS continues to investigate the crash.