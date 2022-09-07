DPS: No major injuries reported in crash involving migrants in Willacy County
No major injuries were reported following a crash involving migrants in Willacy County Wednesday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
DPS says a vehicle evaded authorities and crashed on US 77, south of Kenedy County.
All of the occupants of the vehicle are accounted for and no major injuries were reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
