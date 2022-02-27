DPS: One dead after crash in Hidalgo County

Credit: Texas Department of Public Safety

A San Juan resident died after a two-vehicle collision in Hidalgo County on Saturday.

According to DPS Spokesperson Sgt. Maria Montalvo, the fatal crash occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m., after investigators say a 2011 Nissan Altima and a 2008 Dodge Nitro collided on F.M. 2221, east of Texan Road.

Officials say the driver and a single passenger of the Dodge were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Nissan, identified as 32-year-old Jose Gilberto Ayala, sustained major injuries and was transported to Doctors Hospital at Renaissance, where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.