DPS: One dead after crash in San Juan

By: KRGV Digital

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a fatal crash that resulted in the death of a man in San Juan Thursday afternoon.

DPS says at approximately 3:15 p.m., a Ford F-250, occupied by a male driver, was traveling westbound on Las Milpas Road in San Juan when a Chevrolet Blazer, traveling northbound on Old San Juan Road disregarded a stop sign and collided with the Ford.

Authorities said both drivers were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries.  

The passenger of the Chevrolet Blazer, Edinburg resident Alejandro Banda, 65, sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

