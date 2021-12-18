DPS: ‘Possibly intoxicated’ driver crashes into patrol unit

Photo credit: Texas Department of Public Safety

A trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety was hospitalized early Saturday morning after a two-vehicle crash involving a DPS patrol unit.

According to a DPS news release, a patrol unit was traveling eastbound on U.S. 83 west of F.M. 3167 in Roma at around 4:23 a.m. A Chevrolet traveling eastbound went into the westbound lanes and collided with the patrol unit, causing the patrol unit to spin.

The female driver of the Chevrolet was “possibly intoxicated,” the release stated.

“The female driver who displayed symptoms of impairment was transported to a local hospital where she provided a blood specimen for alcohol concentration and is also in stable conditions,” the release stated.

The DPS trooper also sustained injuries and was hospitalized. The trooper is in stable condition and DPS troopers are investigating the crash.