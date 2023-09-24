DPS search for suspect vehicle in deadly hit-and-run
Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety say they need help finding the person who caused a hit-and-run crash in Weslaco.
The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Saturday on Mile 4 West Road near Mile 11 North.
DPS says a man was walking northbound with his bike when he was hit by a black pickup truck; the driver of the pickup did not stop to help.
The victim was identified as Rames Gonzalez from Weslaco.
Anyone with any information is urged to call Weslaco DPS at (956) 565-7600.
