DPS: Teen killed, three hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in San Benito

A San Benito teen was killed and three others were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in San Benito Monday evening, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS says the crash happened at about 8 p.m. on F.M. 732 south of Resaca Llena Drive.

Preliminary investigation reveals a beige Lincoln Town car, occupied by a male driver and two male passengers, was traveling northbound when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a black 2017 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling southbound.

The driver and both passengers of the Lincoln were taken to a local hospital. One of the passengers, identified as 16-year-old Cristian Valdovinos of San Benito, later died due to major injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the Chevrolet was also taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.