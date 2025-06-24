DPS trooper injured during vehicle pursuit with motorcyclist in Edinburg
A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was injured during a police pursuit involving a motorcyclist in Edinburg, according to DPS spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez.
Hernandez said the motorcyclist, identified as 26-year-old Tristan Andrew Mares, of Edinburg, refused to stop when the DPS trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The chase ended near 25th Street and Freddy Gonzalez Drive.
Mares and the trooper were both taken to a local hospital but have since been released, according to Hernandez. It is unclear how they were both injured.
Hernandez said Mares was arrested and facing a charge of evading arrest and was taken to Hidalgo County Jail.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
More News
News Video
-
Rio Grande City woman wanted on multiple warrants related to animal cruelty
-
Possible SpaceX debris causing environmental concern on Mexican side of the border
-
Tuesday, June 24, 2025: Scattered showers, temps in the 90s
-
Salvation Army food pantry in Harlingen in need of donations
-
Consumer Reports: Skin cancer prevention tips for people with dark skin
Sports Video
-
Vipers guard John Knight III helps run Nike Basketball Camp in Edinburg
-
Phillip Money hosts Edinburg quarterback camp
-
Weslaco, Mercedes qualify to the 7 on 7 State tournament
-
Catching up with Head Coach Lane Lord, UTRGV Women's basketball returns six...
-
RGV Red Crowns postpone Saturday matchup due to opponent travel issues