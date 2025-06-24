DPS trooper injured during vehicle pursuit with motorcyclist in Edinburg

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was injured during a police pursuit involving a motorcyclist in Edinburg, according to DPS spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez.

Hernandez said the motorcyclist, identified as 26-year-old Tristan Andrew Mares, of Edinburg, refused to stop when the DPS trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The chase ended near 25th Street and Freddy Gonzalez Drive.

Mares and the trooper were both taken to a local hospital but have since been released, according to Hernandez. It is unclear how they were both injured.

Hernandez said Mares was arrested and facing a charge of evading arrest and was taken to Hidalgo County Jail.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.