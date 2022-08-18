DPS Troopers Investigating Two-Vehicle Fatal Crash Near Mercedes

NEAR MERCEDES- DPS troopers are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash.

It happened Saturday night on FM 491 between Mile 9 and 10 North.

According to Lt. Johnny Hernandez, a white Nissan was traveling south when the car veered into the northbound lane.

Authorities say the car collided with the front end of a red pickup truck.

28-year old Irma Cerda was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was transported to McAllen Medical Center.

That driver's condition is unknown at this time.

Count on CHANNEL 5 NEWS to bring you more information as it becomes available.