DPS Troopers Investigating Two-Vehicle Fatal Crash Near Mercedes
NEAR MERCEDES- DPS troopers are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash.
It happened Saturday night on FM 491 between Mile 9 and 10 North.
According to Lt. Johnny Hernandez, a white Nissan was traveling south when the car veered into the northbound lane.
Authorities say the car collided with the front end of a red pickup truck.
28-year old Irma Cerda was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the truck was transported to McAllen Medical Center.
That driver's condition is unknown at this time.
