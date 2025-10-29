DPS troopers to assist Donna police officers following recent resignations

The Texas Department of Public Safety will assist the Donna Police Department following a shortage of officers, police announced on Wednesday.

The Wednesday announcement follows a Channel 5 News report that five police officers resigned in the last month after the police department budget was slashed.

On Monday, Donna Police Chief Gilbert Guerrero said there were 24 total officers.

READ MORE: 5 Donna police officers resign following budget cuts

“[DPS] has agreed to support the Donna Police Department by assisting in the response to vehicle accidents and monitoring traffic throughout the city,” the Donna Police Department said in a social media post. “This collaboration aims to enhance public safety and ensure the smooth flow of traffic.”

Police said that the assistance will ensure the community remains safe.