DPS urges drivers to follow 'Move Over or Slow Down' law

Move over, or slow down for roadside workers and emergency vehicles.

That’s the law on Texas roads, but not all drivers abide by the law.

On Wednesday, the Texas Department of Public Safety partnered up with several agencies to remind drivers across the state of that law, and Channel 5 News rode along with one of their troopers.

“We are out here doing our job, and the roads are sometimes not safe to do so,” DPS trooper Karen Treto said during Wednesday’s Move Over, Slow Down Enforcement Operation

The law states that drivers must slow down 20 miles per hour below the speed limit, or switch lanes if they see any law enforcement, utility, or first responders’ vehicles with flashing lights.

“It's not only for our safety, but the community's as well,” Treto said.

Treto said keeping her community safe is why she became a trooper. She patrolled along FM 506 near Harlingen, where the speed limit is 55 mph.

That means drivers need to move over or slow down to at least 35 mph in that area if they see flashing lights.

It didn't take long for Treto to spot a driver breaking the law by going 53 mph while she had her flashing lights on.

During the traffic stop, Channel 5 News cameras captured vehicles flying past Treto instead of slowing down.

“Whenever we are off our unit, we just feel the wind go by us,” Treto said. “It's a tough feeling and frightening."

According to DPS, 142 crashes involving stationary DPS units have been reported since 2017 across Texas.

Data from DPS says that 46 troopers were hurt in the crashes, and two were killed.

If a driver does not move over or slow down, they can face a fine of up to $1,250 for the first offense. If someone is hurt in a crash, they can be charged with a Class A misdemeanor and be fined up to $4,000, and receive jail time.

DPS is urging drivers to move over or slow down the next time they see an emergency vehicle pulled over on the side of the road with their lights flashing.

“We all want to make it home to our families,” Treto said.

Watch the video above for the full story.