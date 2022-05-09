DPS: Weslaco man killed in hit-and-run crash, search for suspect vehicle underway

State troopers are searching for the suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 69-year-old Weslaco man Saturday night.

The deadly crash happened at about 11:23 p.m. Saturday on Mile 4 1/2 Road, north of Mile 11 N. Road.

Investigation reveals an unknown vehicle hit a pedestrian, failed to stop and then fled the scene.

The pedestrian, identified as 69-year-old Ramon Arriaga of Weslaco, died at the scene.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the auto-pedestrian crash, and asks anyone with information to report it at 956-565-7600.