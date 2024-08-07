Drainage project to shut down McAllen roads until April 2025
A drainage project on a McAllen road is set to last until April 2025.
The city of McAllen announced on their Facebook page that construction has begun on Jay Avenue, 17th Street, Lark Avenue, Main Street and 11th Street.
The city said people who live in that area should expect "periodic" lane closures, detours and construction equipment in the area.
They are asking people to plan for potential delays and access to homes and businesses "will be maintained whenever possible."
The city said there will also be an increase in noise and dust during construction.
Watch the video above for the full story.
