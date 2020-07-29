Drains working well despite delay in Hidalgo County

The current system that collects rainwater in Hidalgo County is being put to the test after Hurricane Hanna.

Raul E. Sesin, the general manager of Hidalgo County Drainage District #1, said the drains are working well despite the delay in water flow.

"This is originally an agricultural-based system — it’s not designed for these type of events — we have been proactively, over the last five years at the district, improving our system to be able to manage heavier rains," Sesin said. "But we are not there yet."

Water usually flows through the drainage system in about 48 hours, Sesin said. The amount of rain caused by Hurricane Hanna, though, may take several days to make its way through the system.

Sesin said the drainage district is working to improve drainage throughout Hidalgo County, but funding continues to be a problem.

For more information about drainage projects in Hidalgo County, visit: http://www.hcdd1.org/main/projects.php

Watch the video for the full story.