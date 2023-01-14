Drawing for fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history set for Friday night

As of Friday evening, more than $21 million in Mega Millions tickets were sold in the state — and a portion of that is coming from the Valley.

Over at the Shamrock Breaktime #2 gas station and convenience store in La Feria, 40 Mega Millions tickets were sold Friday as ticket holders hope to win the jackpot that has grown to $1.35 billion.

On September 2022, the store sold a $20 million winning scratch ticket to a customer from Harlingen.

Among those trying their luck at the store is Lee Herrera.

“It’s an awesome lotto, I can pay a lot of bills with this,” Herrera said, adding he usually doesn’t play the lottery.

The drawing is set for Friday, Jan. 13 at 11 p.m.

If no one wins, the prize will increase to $1.62 billion for a drawing to be held Tuesday, Jan. 17.