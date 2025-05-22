Driver accused of causing deadly McAllen crash identified, charged with intoxication manslaughter

The McAllen Police Department identified the driver they said caused a Saturday crash that killed two people.

Dionicio Luna Aguirre 40, was arraigned Thursday on two counts of intoxication manslaughter, according to a news release.

As previously reported, McAllen officers responded to the crash on May 17 near the intersection of 2nd Street and Nolana Avenue involving a Chevrolet Silverado and a Nissan Altima.

Two people — 20-year-old Gianncarlo Corriabustos and 54-year-old Juan Carlos Perez —were killed as a result of the crash, police said.

Perez was identified as the driver of the Nissan Altima, and Corriabustos was identified as a passenger in the Silverado police say Aguirre was driving.

Aguirre's bond was set at $600,000.