x

Driver Arrested in Fatal Auto-Pedestrian Accident in McAllen

4 years 3 months 5 hours ago Saturday, April 13 2019 Apr 13, 2019 April 13, 2019 4:56 PM April 13, 2019 in News - Local

MCALLEN- A driver is in custody after fleeing the scene of a fatal auto-pedestrian accident in McAllen.

Police tell CHANNEL 5 NEWS it happened on Bicentennial Boulevard around 2 a.m. Saturday.

An adult male was pronounced dead at the scene.

Charges against the driver are pending.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days