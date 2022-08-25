Driver charged with attempted murder in San Benito hit-and-run, officials say

Elias Hernandez. Photo credit: San Benito Police Department.

A 22-year-old driver is in custody after officials say he intentionally hit a person with a vehicle multiple times Wednesday night and then fled the scene, according to a news release from the city of San Benito.

Elias Hernandez faces a charge of attempted murder and two drug-related charges.

Police responded to the 400 block of Franklin Street in reference to the auto-pedestrian crash at around 7:47 p.m. and found an unidentified male subject lying in the street with “severe trauma and injuries throughout his body,” the news release stated.

The victim was hospitalized and his condition was not provided by authorities.

Hernandez was identified as the driver in the crash, and an investigation revealed he had “intentionally struck the victim with his vehicle several times,” the release stated.

Hernandez was taken into custody near the area. His bond was set at $330,000.