Driver charged with DWI following vehicle collision in Edinburg
A 20-year-old man was arrested early Saturday morning after colliding with a vehicle as police attempted to conduct a traffic stop, according to a news release.
Marcos Diego Dominguez was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, evading arrest and reckless driving, the news release added.
According to a news release, an officer with the Edinburg Police Department attempted to stop Dominguez’s vehicle after seeing him run a red light Saturday shortly after 2 a.m. at the intersection of Sugar and Trenton roads.
Dominguez turned off the vehicle’s lights and accelerated. The news release stated that Dominguez ran another red light at the intersection of Trenton Road and Business 281 and collided with a pickup truck.
An elderly couple in the truck was hospitalized with minor injuries. Dominguez was also hospitalized and taken into custody once he was released from the hospital.
