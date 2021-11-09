x

Driver hospitalized after vehicle rollover on the expressway in Weslaco

Tuesday, November 09 2021 in News - Local

An unidentified driver was hospitalized after a vehicle rollover on the eastbound lanes of the expressway in Weslaco on Tuesday.

The driver sustained injuries and was taken to Valley Baptist Medical Center, according to city Public Information Officer Cristina Garcia.   

Video shows the vehicle rolled over near the Texas Boulevard exit. 

Weslaco police, firefighters and EMS responded to the scene at about 11:35 a.m.

It's unclear on what caused the rollover.

