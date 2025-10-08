Driver hospitalized following collision with Harlingen CISD school bus

A woman was hospitalized following a Wednesday morning collision with a Harlingen CISD school bus, authorities said.

Students on the bus were not injured in the collision, according to authorities.

The collision happened on Wilson and Dilworth roads Wednesday morning when the bus failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez.

The female driver of the SUV involved in the collision was hospitalized with minor injuries, Hernandez added.

Channel 5 News reached out to Harlingen CISD for comment on the collision. The district issued the following statement in full:

"This morning, an HCISD school bus was involved in a collision with another vehicle at the intersection of Wilson Road and Ramsey Road. Texas DPS responded to the scene and is conducting the investigation. No injuries were reported among the students or driver on the bus. The driver of the other vehicle was transported by EMS to a local hospital for evaluation. We want to thank our law enforcement and first responder partners for their quick and professional response."