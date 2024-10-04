Driver identified in officer-involved shooting in Weslaco

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office have identified the driver who fled during a failed traffic stop and was involved in a shooting with a deputy in Weslaco.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office identified 31-year-old Ubaldo Garcia as the driver who fled when deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop in Edinburg. Garcia eventually crashed the vehicle in rural Weslaco.

The sheriff's office said as deputies approached the vehicle, "they heard several sounds resembling gunshots," prompting one of the deputies to discharge his weapon, striking a male passenger in the leg.

According to the sheriff's office, Garcia was hospitalized for injuries sustained in the crash. When he was discharged, he was taken to the Hidalgo County Jail on charges of aggravated assault of a peace officer, assault on a peace officer, evading arrest and resisting arrest.

The sheriff's office also conducted a search warrant at the 1100 block of Owassa Road in Edinburg as part of a narcotic's investigation.

During the search, investigators found a package of synthetic marijuana intended for distribution, along with U.S. currency.

The sheriff's office said 30-year-old Felipe Rojas was arrested at the scene and charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

Garcia was arraigned on Thursday and issued a $100,000 bond. He remains held at the Hidalgo County Jail. Rojas was also arraigned and issued a $40,000 bond.

The unidentified suspect who was shot in the leg remains hospitalized.

The sheriff's office continues to investigate.