Driver in fatal hit-and run crash in Edinburg indicted

Carlos Santiago Rodriguez. Photo credit: Hidalgo County Jail Records.

The driver in a hit-and-run crash in Edinburg that killed a pregnant woman and her unborn baby in August has been indicted, court records show.

Carlos Santiago Rodriguez turned himself in to authorities after he was accused of hitting two women with his truck and fleeing the scene. The crash happened on North Alamo Road, South of 17 1/2 road in Edinburg.

RELATED: 'Gives us a little bit of closure': Family of Edinburg woman killed in hit-and-run reacts to arrest of driver

One of the women, identified as 18-year-old Lorena Perez of Edinburg, was eight months pregnant and pronounced dead at a local hospital. Perez's unborn baby also died.

Court records indicate Rodriguez was indicted last week on two charges of accident involving death, one charge of accident involving serious body injury and one charge of tampering with evidence.

Hidalgo County jail records show Rodriguez has been jailed on driving while intoxicated charges six times from 2003 to 2015.

Rodriguez’s arraignment is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 27.