Drones help Border Patrol agents stop smugglers
During the past seven months, U.S. Border Patrol agents have detained about 2,700 people in the Rio Grande Valley Sector thanks to a new tool: drones.
Agents in the Valley started using small drones — what Border Patrol calls "small Unmanned Aircraft Systems" — in March.
Equipped with sophisticated cameras, the drones allow Border Patrol to spot smugglers hiding in thick brush.
"Agents can be guided directly to where those people are at," said Hermann Rivera, a Border Patrol spokesman.
Watch the video for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo County, Cameron County collect more in property tax revenue
-
Despite challenges posed by the pandemic, food truck operator grateful for the...
-
Residents of Edinburg apartment complex concerned about lack of electricity in common...
-
Event center reinvents itself as haunted house drive-through for Halloween
-
U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela runs for re-election against three challengers