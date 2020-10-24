x

Drones help Border Patrol agents stop smugglers

Saturday, October 24 2020
By: Christian Von Preysing

During the past seven months, U.S. Border Patrol agents have detained about 2,700 people in the Rio Grande Valley Sector thanks to a new tool: drones.

Agents in the Valley started using small drones — what Border Patrol calls "small Unmanned Aircraft Systems" — in March.

Equipped with sophisticated cameras, the drones allow Border Patrol to spot smugglers hiding in thick brush.

"Agents can be guided directly to where those people are at," said Hermann Rivera, a Border Patrol spokesman.

