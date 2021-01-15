Drop in ER check-ins concerning some Valley doctors

The fear of contracting COVID-19 in hospitals is keeping some people from seeking medical care.

"They think if they come to the hospital they're going to die," Emergency Medicine Director at Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco, Dr. Heriberto Alanis said. "But actually, it's the opposite. If they stay home. they're going to delay their care."

Alanis said the proper safety measures are in place to avoid the spread of the virus.

"We actually screen them for COVID before they even enter into the hospital." Alanis said. "Once they're in the hospital... we test them for COVID. Every single one of them. We do the P.C.R., which is the most sensitive test for COVID-19."

Watch the video for the full story.