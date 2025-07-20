Drought relief granted for Valley farmers affected by water shortages
Temporary relief for Rio Grande Valley farmers is on its way, and it'll come in the form of a check.
Valley farmers impacted by a water shortage are eligible, and there's a lot of money on the table.
It's a more than 80-year-old legacy in the Valley, and on Friday Val Verde Produce between Pharr and Donna only plants a third of its land.
RELATED COVERAGE: WATCH - Valley: Without Water special report
"It's like not getting half your paycheck," Val Verde Vegetable Company President Frank Schuster said.
Schuster blames it on water scarcity in part due to Mexico not delivering water it owes to the United States, complying under a 1944 Water Treaty.
Under the treaty, Mexico and the U.S. exchange water from different rivers. Mexico is behind on their water payments, and that has led to severe water shortages for Valley farmers and ranchers.
On Friday, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz announced financial relief is on the way.
"Texas is out of water and the Rio Grande Valley is the poster child," Miller said.
RELATED COVERAGE: Rio Grande Valley farmer reacts to new water agreement with Mexico
In March, the USDA and Texas Department of Agriculture announced $280 million grant funding for farmers. Nearly 2,000 Texas farmers applied.
Farmers like Schuster are setting their eyes on where the money will go.
"It goes to pay accumulated bills over the last several years," Schuster said.
Farmers will get $351 per acre. For those that qualified, the checks will be sent out on Wednesday.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
City of Pharr to distribute fans to Hidalgo County residents
-
City of Weslaco hosts Lemonade Day for young entrepreneurs
-
Elsa Volunteer Fire Department warns community about false fundraiser
-
Man found dead in an Edinburg canal has been identified
-
Lyford woman sentenced in multimillion dollar 8-liner scheme
Sports Video
-
Highlights from Day 3 of 2025 Pony League International World Series
-
Round 2 highlights from 2025 Pony League World Series in McAllen
-
RGV teams shine as pool play ends in Pony League World Series
-
Mercedes star catcher Ashley De Leon signs to play at East Texas...
-
Highlights from Day 1 of 2025 Pony League International World Series