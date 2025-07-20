Drought relief granted for Valley farmers affected by water shortages

Temporary relief for Rio Grande Valley farmers is on its way, and it'll come in the form of a check.

Valley farmers impacted by a water shortage are eligible, and there's a lot of money on the table.

It's a more than 80-year-old legacy in the Valley, and on Friday Val Verde Produce between Pharr and Donna only plants a third of its land.

"It's like not getting half your paycheck," Val Verde Vegetable Company President Frank Schuster said.

Schuster blames it on water scarcity in part due to Mexico not delivering water it owes to the United States, complying under a 1944 Water Treaty.

Under the treaty, Mexico and the U.S. exchange water from different rivers. Mexico is behind on their water payments, and that has led to severe water shortages for Valley farmers and ranchers.

On Friday, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz announced financial relief is on the way.

"Texas is out of water and the Rio Grande Valley is the poster child," Miller said.

In March, the USDA and Texas Department of Agriculture announced $280 million grant funding for farmers. Nearly 2,000 Texas farmers applied.

Farmers like Schuster are setting their eyes on where the money will go.

"It goes to pay accumulated bills over the last several years," Schuster said.

Farmers will get $351 per acre. For those that qualified, the checks will be sent out on Wednesday.

Watch the video above for the full story.