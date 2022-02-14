Early voting underway for McAllen District 4 runoff election

Early voting for a special runoff election in McAllen is underway.

The race is for the city of McAllen’s District 4.

The two candidates are Rudy Castillo and Pablo Garcia.

Early voting runs through Tuesday, Feb. 22.

McAllen residents can early vote at the following locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

• Firemans Pump House-201 North 1st

• Palm View Community Center- 3401 Jordan Avenue

• Lark Community Center - 2601 Lark Avenue

Election Day is Saturday, Feb. 26.