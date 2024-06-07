Early voting underway for special mayoral election in Progreso

Two mayoral candidates in the city of Progreso are seeking to change the city’s image.

Hugo Gamboa and Raul Martinez are running for mayor after former Progreso Mayor Gerardo Alanis resigned in April following an indictment on federal drug charges.

RELATED STORY: Progreso mayor resigns following federal drug trafficking charges

Gamboa, 37, is a newcomer to politics. He says he wants the city to move past the recent scandals and root out corruption.

“In order for us to stop corruption, we have to start from scratch,” Gamboa said. “Call people from other places to come and do audits on us to make sure anybody that is not doing the right thing is found."

Gamboa works full time at the human resources department with the Texas Army National Guard. He said he would get to work on fixing the city's infrastructure if elected.

Martinez, 40, is a former city alderman who stepped down from his position to run for mayor. Martinez is also a former member of the Progreso ISD school board and a business owner.

“I think we need to be more transparent, more honest with the people,” Martinez said. “I think the people should come forward to us and ask as many questions that they need, and ask for any documents."

Martinez says he wants the city to take advantage of tourist dollars spent across the border in Nuevo Progreso. He says he would like to see a hotel and more retail options in town, and adds that roads and lighting need to be improved.

Early voting is happening until Tuesday, June 11. Election Day is Saturday, June 15.

Watch the video above for the full story.