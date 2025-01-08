East Team practices for RGVCA All-Star Game
LOS FRESNOS, Texas -- The Rio Grande Valley Coaches Association All-Star game is back and will be taking place on Saturday, January 11 at 2 P.M. in Weslaco.
The East team is coached by Los Fresnos head football coach David Cantu and his Los Fresnos staff.
"Just getting to be apart a lot of kids who we see play all year and we see highlights from all the different schools, and all of a sudden these kids are seniors and we get to bring them together and have some fun" said Cantu.
