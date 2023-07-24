Economía: Experta comparte acerca de la importancia de la nutrición financiera
En Economía, Paola Guillen, experta en inversiones y educación financiera, nos visita desde la Ciudad de México para informarnos acerca de su libro Nutrición Financiera y la importancia de nutrir la mente con la información correcta e implementarla.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
More News
News Video
-
Strange light in the sky caused by SpaceX rocket launch in Florida
-
San Perlita shooting victim identified as Santa Rosa ISD student
-
Prisons switching to a digital mail system, will no longer receive physical...
-
Operation Boarder Health Preparedness to offer free health services in the Valley
-
Upcoming election will allow voters to decide if the Property Tax Relief...
Sports Video
-
Weslaco Intermediate All-Star Headed to Little League Regional Tournament
-
Weslaco All-Stars competing at Southwest Regional Tournament in Sugarland
-
UTRGV's Pimentel signs with Washington Nationals
-
UTRGV Football HC Travis Bush speaks at UAC Media Day
-
Two Palmview Teams Headed to 4U Pony South Zone World Series