Economía: Experta comparte acerca de la importancia de la nutrición financiera

2 hours 48 minutes 15 seconds ago Monday, July 24 2023 Jul 24, 2023 July 24, 2023 12:20 PM July 24, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Nicolas Quintero

En Economía, Paola Guillen, experta en inversiones y educación financiera, nos visita desde la Ciudad de México para informarnos acerca de su libro Nutrición Financiera y la importancia de nutrir la mente con la información correcta e implementarla.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

