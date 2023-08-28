Edcouch-Elsa ISD implements big changes to enhance school security

Safety and security is a top priority for school districts across the country, and this year Edcouch-Elsa Independent School District is implementing and enhancing safety measures to keep their students and staff safe.

One of the biggest things that people will notice this year is the armed security personnel at each school campus. This is to comply with House Bill 3.

The law mandates that public schools in Texas have at least one-armed guard at each school.

Director of Safety and Security Raul Gonzalez says they did face some obstacles to meet this requirement.

The district does not have its own police department, and they could not afford off-duty police officers, so they had to find another solution.

"The alternate was for us to identify employees within our school district. So we started with our security officers, and we put them through the Guardian Program, which means that now they can carry weapons inside the school," Gonzalez said. "They do not have any police powers, but their main responsibility is to stop a threat, especially an active shooter threat."

Gonzalez says they'll also be working with a company to get additional armed security officers.

Another big change people will notice this year is the closure of Yellow Jacket Drive.

It'll be closed between Highway 107 and Mile 17 North Monday through Friday during school hours, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Drivers are advised to find alternative routes.

District officials say there will be signs to let parents know where to drop-off and pick-up students.

"We requested the state to approve us to close the street, so we got the approval," Gonzalez said. "We have students that have to cross that road to get to classes, and we have staff that needs to cross as well, and we've had close calls, and we want to make sure we protect our students and staff."

Parents and visitors will still be able to access the high school and other district buildings. The district says this closure should not impact homeowners.