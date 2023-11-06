Edcouch-Elsa ISD to host first ever musical

Something special is coming to Edcouch-Elsa Independent School District, their first ever musical.

In just a few days, students from sixth grade to high school seniors will have their very first musical experience.

The district says the timing is perfect now that they have a fine arts director and more teachers in the department.

Teachers say they wanted to give students the opportunity to experience a musical.

One of those students is Jacob Martinez, a senior at the EEISD and part of the 40-student Wizard Of Oz production.

Martinez will be playing the hunk and scarecrow in the show.

"Honestly, the whole process of doing the musical, you know, it's obviously stressful, having to keep up. But it's amazing, because you're with people that you build such a connection to. A lot of these people that are in theater, I see them as a family," Martinez said.

Martinez says he has been in theater since sixth grade and is feeling all the emotions of being a part of the first musical.

He says he hopes this first show inspires other students to pursue theater.

The district says the show will also have a surprise for those in the audience.

The musical will take place at the Edcouch-Elsa Performing Arts Center in Edcouch and will run from Thursday, November 9, through Sunday, November 12, with show times starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets will be sold at the front door.