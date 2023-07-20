Edcouch police investigating crash that killed one person
The Edcouch Police Department is working a Tuesday crash that left one person dead and hospitalized several others.
Edcouch police Captain Andrew Perez confirmed that two vehicles were involved in the accident. Each vehicle carried a family, and Perez said one unidentified individual died.
Perez said three to four people were taken to a local hospital, including a child.
Details as to what caused the accident, or the conditions of those hospitalized, weren't available.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
More News
News Video
-
5 On Your Side: Handbag repair shop working to return customers’ items
-
Texas Education Agency begins accepting applications for La Joya ISD Board of...
-
Maintenance work on fire hydrants to temporarily interrupt water service at South...
-
New shelter to house migrants camped along the Rio Grande in Matamoros
-
Convicted human smuggler sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison in connection...