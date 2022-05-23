Edinburg animal shelter looking for foster families after black mold discovered at facility

Close to 100 animals at the Palm Valley Animal Society's Trenton Center are in need of a temporary place to stay after black mold was discovered at the Edinburg shelter.

The facility started the day off trying to find temporary homes for 135 pets, but as of Monday evening, they're down to 101 dogs left.

PVAS Director of Operations Faith Wright said they're hoping to find homes for the remaining pets by Tuesday afternoon.

RELATED: PVAS calling for fosters after black mold discovered at Trenton location

"Tomorrow afternoon, they have to leave," Wright said. "So, this building has to be completely empty by the close of business tomorrow."

Black mold found in the ceiling at the Palm Valley Animal Society’s Trenton Center is forcing them to remove all of their animals until it’s fixed, a process that's expected to take two weeks.

Pets that don't get a foster family are going to have to be sent to the PVAS Andrews Center facility off of 281, which is far from ideal.

“It’s going to be a lot of stress," Wright said. "We might see some animals have increased diarrhea, they might stop eating, behavior might start changing, and unfortunately, as they get more stressed, they can get more susceptible to illnesses. So, it’s not overall a good thing, at all.”

The PVAS Trenton Center has shut down all animal control and public intake, waived adoption fees at the Trenton location, and ramped up animal fostering.

Officials are asking potential pet parents to commit to a two-week minimum while they work on the mold.

"For foster, we provide every supply," Wright said. "If you need cat food, dog food, litter boxes, cat litter, animal crates, bowls, toys, pee pads, whatever you could need," Wright said.

To foster a pet, all you need to do is fill out a five-minute application and pick out a pet.

For more information, email foster@pvastx.org or stop by the Trenton Center location located at 2501 W. Trenton Road.

Click here for more information.