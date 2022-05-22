PVAS calling for fosters after black mold discovered at Trenton location

The Palm Valley Animal Society is asking for foster homes after black mold was discovered at their Trenton Center location - and they need to move all 178 pets out.

Foster families would need to take the pets in for about two weeks until the mold is removed.

There are a little more than a dozen cats and more than 150 dogs.

The shelter will provide any fosters the supplies needed to take in the animals.

Because of the mold problem, PVAS is also not taking in any strays.