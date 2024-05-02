Brownsville church opening community center

Brownsville residents will have access to a church run community center this summer.

Iglesia Bautista Horeb, located at 309 N. Vermillion Ave., helped put together the new resource.

The church currently holds health fairs, sewing classes and distributions.

"It's something positive because a lot of people come here when it's time to give out things,” church parishioner Narcisso Ramos Garcia said.

On average, Iglesia Bautista Horeb says they help between 300 and 500 families.

Church Pastor Olber Roblero said the church wants to expand the help they offer, but they need more space and resources.

That’s where the new community center comes in.

“The church can serve better, not only the spiritual aspect, but the material aspect — the material need,” Roblero said.

The entire building cost close to $300,000, and portions of it were paid for by donors and other organizations.

The American Red Cross provided $65,000. The organization said they’re partnering with the church because of the high poverty rate in the area.

"They also have about 41% rate of renting, and they also are considered a food dessert, which means there isn't any grocery stores nearby,” American Red Cross Community Adaptation Program Manager Hansel Ibarra said.

The community center can also be used as a shelter during storms, or a warming or cooling center. It is expected to open in the beginning of June 2024.

