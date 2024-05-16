Police: Brownsville motel shooting stemmed from 'love triangle'

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.

A "jealous, love triangle situation" led to three men being detained following a Thursday shooting at a motel that hospitalized two other individuals, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Two men, identified as 17-year-old Celestino Cruz Pulido and 19-year-old Mario Angel Castillo, are facing criminal charges in connection with the shooting, according to Brownsville police spokeswoman Abril Luna.

Police responded to the shooting at the Flamingo Motel, located at the 1700 block of Central Boulevard, at around 10:16 a.m., according to Abril Luna.

The victims — identified as 18-year-old Keyla Nunez and 20-year-old Raymundo Perez Alarcon — were shot in the legs, but police described the injuries as non-life threatening.

Pulido and Castillo were arrested after they were found in the suspect vehicle at around 10:36 a.m. at the 1600 block of E. Price Road.

As the vehicle was coming to a stop, Pulido attempted to flee, but was apprehended shortly afterward. Two 9mm handguns were recovered from Pulido, Luna added.

Castillo was identified as the driver of the vehicle.

"Preliminary information revealed the incident arose from a jealous, love triangle situation between Pulido and the victims," Luna said. "Pulido and the driver are now facing criminal charges."

A third person in the vehicle has not been identified by police.

The front desk clerk at the motel said they evacuated everyone from the motel. It reopened Thursday afternoon.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Stefany Rosales contributed to this report.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.