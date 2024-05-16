Organization helping empower the Filipino community in the Valley

The month of May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Month and there's a group in the Rio Grande Valley working to keep the Filipino culture alive.

Kababayan means fellow Filipino, country-man or town-mate, it's a Filipino word that represents community.

Over the last 30 years, the Filipino community has grown in the Valley. There are many similarities between Filipino and Hispanic cultures, from history to the language to names and food and the strong sense of community.

The Filipino-American Association of the Rio Grande Valley is helping build a community here.

"Our long-term goal is to build a community center where everybody can go and use it for the youth so we can preserve our cultures," Filipino American Association of the RGV Founder Elizabeth Cantu said.

One of the unique traditions the organization is keeping alive is the Bayanihan spirit.

"In Filipino, it means we naturally will help each other because that is our culture back home. Being in a third-world country, we depend on each other; we have no aid from the government," Filipino American Association of the RGV Auditor Estella Sotelo said.

Cantu says when someone is in need, they try to help out in any way they can.

Most Filipinos in the Valley don't have any family here.

When a teacher had a stroke, they sprung into action. The organization raised money to send her back to the Philippines so she could be with family.

Cantu says they want to create a safe space where people can feel at home and united.

