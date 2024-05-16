KRGV Cares Closet raises more than $7,000; many toys have already been bought

The KRGV Cares Closet campaign is already making a difference at South Texas Health System Children's Hospital in Edinburg.

Toys are already being handed out to hospitalized children thanks to all the generous donations. So far, the campaign has raised more than $7,000 and the goal is to raise $10,000.

KRGV Marketing Director Heather Arevalo-Flores speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on how the campaign came to be and how many toys she's bought with the donations given.

To donated to KRGV Cares Closet, click here.