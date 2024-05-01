City of Edinburg to implement stage 2 water conservation efforts

The city of Edinburg is implementing Stage 2 Water Conservation efforts beginning Monday, May 6.

The conservation is due to ongoing drought conditions, including a lack of rainfall, Mexico’s scarce delivery of water under the terms of a 1944 treaty, and the combined water level at the Falcon and Amistad Dams, according to a news release.

The conservation is mandatory for Edinburg residents.

The news release said residents will be limited to watering days based on address numbers.

The city said wasting water, such as allowing water to run off into a gutter ditch, or drain, failure to repair a controllable leak, and washing paved areas, except to alleviate immediate fire hazards, is now prohibited.

Residential watering hours will be from 12 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Odd address numbers will be able to water on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and even address numbers will be able to water on Thursdays and Sundays.

Edinburg residents will still be able to use water inside their homes as usual; however, water use for non-essential purposes is restricted, according to the news release.

For more information, call 311 or the Utilities Department at (956) 388-8212.