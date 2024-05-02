Police arrest barricaded suspect accused of shooting Harlingen homeowner

A man is in custody after the Harlingen Police Department said he shot a homeowner in the forehead and then barricaded himself in the home.

Police responded to a home on Marchita Avenue Wednesday shortly after 7 p.m. after the homeowner was shot in the forehead by a BB gun, according to Harlingen police spokesman Sgt. Larry Moore.

According to Moore, the homeowner was shot after the suspect showed up at the home and got into a fight with the homeowner. After being shot, the homeowner ran to another house and called police.

The suspect barricaded himself in the victim’s home and was taken into custody shortly after 9 p.m.

Channel 5 News cameras were rolling as police made the arrest. We are working to find out the identity of the suspect.

The homeowner was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, Moore said.